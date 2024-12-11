Newcastle United have been told where they need to strengthen when the January transfer window opens on New Year’s Day.

Whilst their defeat to Brentford at the weekend won’t force the club into drastic action and a ripping up of their transfer plans, it was a very disappointing afternoon in the capital and one that may sharpen minds as the January transfer window approaches. Having had two very quiet transfer windows in 2024, the club have an opportunity to begin 2025 with a bang when the winter window opens.

However, the looming constraints of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules mean, once again, they won’t have an unlimited amount of money to spend this winter and may have to sell players in order to fund any new signings. The January window will also be Paul Mitchell’s first full transfer window as sporting director.

Newcastle United currently find themselves in 12th place in the Premier League table and face a host of very important matches before the transfer window opens - but fans have already given their view on where the Magpies need to strengthen in January. In a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, Newcastle United fans were asked in what position their club needed to strengthen in most during the winter window.

40% responded that the club needed to strengthen in attack. Only four Premier League clubs have scored fewer goals than the Magpies this season, despite them registering five goals in their last two outings.

39% of respondents, meanwhile, believe that the club needs to strengthen in defence when the window opens. In all, that means 79% of supporters that responded to our poll have highlighted attack and defence as the two areas of concern heading into January.

Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are due back from long-term injuries in the new year whilst Emil Krafth, who has been sidelined with a broken collarbone, should also be back in action after Christmas. At the other end of the pitch, Callum Wilson is now back fit and for the first time in almost a year, there is competition between himself and Alexander Isak up-front.