The former Newcastle United captain was delighted with the performances of three current Magpies stars in England’s Nations League win.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Alan Shearer has hailed the performances of Newcastle United trio Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall after they helped England to their Nations League win against Republic of Ireland on Sunday evening.

The Wembley win marked the first time a trio of Magpies stars have started a Three Lions fixture since Glenn Hoddle named Shearer, Rob Lee and David Batty in his starting eleven for a World Cup qualifying win against Georgia. Unsurprisingly, it was Shearer that made the biggest impact on that night as he blasted home an unstoppable free-kick to claim a win against a Georgia side containing future Magpie Temuri Ketsbaia.

The last week has provided a series of memorable moments for the current crop of United’s England stars after Hall came off the bench to earn a maiden senior cap in Thursday’s win in Greece before earning his first start against Ireland on Sunday.

That same game also fellow Magpies full-back Livramento handed a first start and senior level and he rewarded interim head coach Lee Carsley by racking up his first assist for his country. To round off what Shearer described as ‘a good night for Newcastle’, Livramento’s deflected cross allowed United team-mate Gordon to score his first goal for the senior side as the Three Lions strolled to a Wembley win that earned them promotion back into the Nation League’s elite.

Shearer revealed his pride at the trio’s achievements throughout the final international break of the year and believes his former club should have a similar outlook on their performances.

As he assessed the performance of the trio, he also reflected on the last time Newcastle had three players in an England starting eleven, as he told The Rest is Football podcast: “It was 1997 ( the last time three Newcastle players started for England). I think it was, against Georgia. Me, Rob Lee and David Batty. I thought they did really well. Lewis Hall came on against Greece and then started against Ireland – as did Livramento and Gordon, so it was a good night for Newcastle. I thought the three Newcastle boys did well.”