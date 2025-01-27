Alan Shearer fires ominous Alexander Isak warning amid Salah and Haaland comparison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Magpies striker is in the best form of his career as he has helped fire Eddie Howe's side into contention for a return to European football.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Isak continued his stunning run of goalscoring form with a brace in Newcastle United’s 3-1 win at Southampton - and earned further praise from Magpies all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer.

The Sweden international got Eddie Howe’s side back on level-terms from the penalty spot after Jan Bednarek put the Saints in front inside the opening ten minutes and doubled his tally after fine approach play from Jacob Murphy on the half-hour mark. The former Real Sociedad frontman also played a part in the move that led to Sandro Tonali’s second-half strike that ensured Newcastle claimed another away win and heightened their hosts relegation worries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shearer, who netted a club record 206 goals for his hometown club, believes Isak has now earned the world class tag that many pundits have debated in recent weeks - and insisted the Swede now sits alongside Manchester City star Erling Haaland and Liverpool forward Mo Salah as the Premier League’s top three attacking players.

He told ‘The Rest is Football Podcast’: “He’s been at Newcastle for two-and-a-half years now and he’s got nearly 50 Premier League goals. I think that’s a very, very good record but I think he’s getting better and the one thing he has to stay clear of is injuries. If he plays regularly, with his ability, the way he carries the ball, the touch and everything else, I think he’s played himself into the category of the two other world class forwards in our league in Salah and Haaland I really do”.

Former Manchester City and Aston Villa defender Micah Richards believes the Magpies star is a world class player and described Isak as ‘the best all-round striker in the Premier League. However, the BBC Match of the Day pundit did concede it was difficult to describe the Sweden star as world class until he produces a high level of performances over a number of seasons.

He said: “I think he is world class, yes. I just believe because a team that he is playing at, had just got into the Champions League, it’s very difficult to call him world class because world class is over a period of time. But if you ask me, he as a player has got the attributes that every other world class player has, I would say yes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richards continued: “He’s the best all-round striker in the Premier League, no doubt about it. Alan is completely right. He can do absolutely everything and he’s so clean and tidy, touch, technique and all of those things. It’s just very difficult at a time when a team is trying to push into the Champions League. Imagine him in Man City’s team. We would all be calling him world class wouldn’t we? That’s the difference at this moment in time.”

Isak will hope to extend his remarkable run of form when Newcastle host Premier League rivals Fulham at St James Park on Saturday afternoon.