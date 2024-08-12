Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace still remain apart in their valuations of Marc Guehi over a proposed move to St James’ Park this summer.

The England international has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer, but currently remains a Crystal Palace player and started at Selhurst Park on Saturday during their 1-1 draw with Nantes. Guehi featured for just over an hour before being replaced by Chadi Riad in the 62nd minute.

That match marked his first return to action since the Euro 2024 final on July 14 and Crystal Palace’s final pre-season game before a new season gets underway at the weekend. Oliver Glasner’s side begin their campaign on Sunday with a trip across London to face Brentford.

Eddie Howe’s side also finalised their preparations for the new season at the weekend with back-to-back games against Girona and Stade Brestois. The Magpies host Southampton on Saturday - giving them just a matter of days to seal a deal for Guehi before the new season gets underway.

Reports from the I reveal that the Magpies have held further ‘positive’ talks over a potential move for the defender and that they remain ‘optimistic’ that a deal can be agreed. They have previously seen two bids for Guehi rejected by Palace, with the second of those, worth around £50m, submitted last week.

Palace reportedly value Guehi at £65m and are under no financial pressure to sell the 24-year-old following the sale of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich earlier this summer. Personal terms with Guehi are not expected to be an issue if Newcastle can reach an agreement with Palace over a fee and terms of a deal.