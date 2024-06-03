Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Ryan Fraser has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park this summer.

Ryan Fraser has dropped a hint over his long-term future. Fraser is set to return to Tyneside following a successful loan spell at Southampton - one that saw him help the Saints secure promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs.

The Scotland international left Newcastle United last summer having been frozen out of first-team matters by Eddie Howe and is expected to leave the club again this summer, whether that is on another loan move or a permanent basis. Southampton’s promotion to the top-flight could allow them to turn Fraser’s loan into a permanent stay and there is interest from both sides to conclude that deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in January, Russell Martin revealed his interest in signing Fraser on a permanent basis, but admitted the timing just wasn’t right to do that in the winter window: “Would I like to make it permanent? Yes. The chance of that happening I think, because of the finances involved, the timing and his situation, is low.” Martin admitted.

“I don’t know if it will be feasible right now but he just needs to keep doing what he is doing, he is in a really good place and enjoying it. We will see but I am pretty sure he would love to stay here beyond this season.”

With promotion now secured, Southampton will be looking forward to their return to the top-flight - but will Fraser be a part of their squad? Well, speaking to the Daily Echo, Fraser was asked if he will be a Saints player next season. The former Bournemouth man laughed, before replying: “I'll try my best.”

Fraser also described promotion with Southampton as the ‘best feeling’ he has had during his career, stating: "It's probably the best feeling I've had in my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously, I have had other promotions, but this one doesn't come close. This is by far the best feeling I've ever had.