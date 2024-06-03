Bayern Munich ‘plot’ move for £19m Newcastle United and Liverpool ‘target’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Vincent Kompany is reportedly interested in reuniting with one of his former players at Bayern Munich this summer.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor this summer, just one year after joining Burnley from Manchester City for a fee that could rise to £19m. Despite losing his place in the starting line-up to Arijanet Muric in the final few weeks of the season, Trafford impressed enough to be included in Gareth Southgate’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad.

However, recent reports have suggested that he could follow his former manager Vincent Kompany out of the exit door at Turf Moor, with a shock reunion between the pair at Bayern Munich emerging as a potential option for the 21-year-old. Football Insider report that Kompany is interested in signing Trafford for his new club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Manuel Neuer finished the season as Bayern’s first-choice goalkeeper, but at 38, may not have too many more seasons at the top level. Similarly, Neuer’s deputy last season, Sven Ulreich, will turn 36 in the off season in an ageing goalkeeping department.

Trafford, meanwhile, has also been linked with moves to Newcastle United and Liverpool this summer with both clubs potentially looking to strengthen their options in that area. The Magpies have announced that Loris Karius will leave the club this summer, whilst uncertainty remains around Martin Dubravka’s long-term future at the club.