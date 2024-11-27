Newcastle United handed major Bruno Guimaraes injury scare as club provide training ground update

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 27th Nov 2024, 16:55 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 16:56 BST

Eddie Howe’s side face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday - but will be sweating on the fitness of one of their key players.

Bruno Guimaraes left the St James’ Park field prematurely on Monday night, heading straight down the tunnel after being replaced by Kieran Trippier. It was revealed after the game that Guimaraes had suffered a glute injury - one that Howe was hopeful wouldn’t be too serious.

“Bruno felt a glute, I believe, but hopefully they're not big problems.” Howe admitted post-match.

Guimaraes’ importance to the Newcastle United team was highlighted in the summer as he was promoted to team captain, whilst Newcastle remain winless in the Premier League when he hasn’t been in the starting lineup - a run stretching back to his debut for the club back in February 2022.

Joe Willock was also replaced early in that defeat against West Ham, being substituted at half-time after suffering a knock to his leg. Both players were ruled as doubts to face Palace on Saturday immediately after full-time on Monday night, but an update posted by the club on Wednesday has provided a contrasting view on their respective recoveries.

In a gallery of training photos released by Newcastle United, Willock was pictured in training with the team. Guimaraes, however, was not.

Whilst these photos do not indicate that a player like Guimaraes will certainly miss out on Saturday, they are an indication that the club are being cautious over his injury and any potential further setbacks.

