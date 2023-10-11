Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from football aged 32 - and former teammates and opponents alike have shared messages of support for the Belgian international. One of those to share his memory of Hazard was former Newcastle United striker Demba Ba.

Ba played alongside Hazard for Chelsea after leaving the north east and has spoken very highly of his former teammate following his decision to retire from football. Taking to X, Ba posted a memory of Hazard’s generosity, describing him as ‘a man of great value’.

Ba wrote: ‘Me and my boy we go way back. Back in 2015, I’ve organized a charity dinner and this man came with me at event before everyone arrived and left after everyone was gone. Showing me the upmost support before driving me back at my hotel in the middle of the night. This is more than football !!! @hazardeden10 is a man of great value. Welcome to your new club. Retirement is marvelous’

Meanwhile, Isaac Hayden has also taken to social media to wish Hazard well in his retirement. Although Hayden never played alongside the winger, he did play on opposite sides on a few occasions - contests the Belgian often came out on the winning side of.