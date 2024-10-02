Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Will Osula has told Eddie Howe he is ‘ready’ for more minutes in the Premier League but has admitted he may need to stay patient this season.

Osula played the full 90 minutes as Newcastle United defeated AFC Wimbledon 1-0 in their rearranged Carabao Cup Round Three game at St James’ Park on Tuesday night. The former Sheffield United man had made only a cameo appearance at Craven Cottage for the Magpies following his move from Bramall Lane this summer before starting against the Dons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Osula wasn’t able to get on the scoresheet, but put in an impressive display as he led the line against a resolute Wimbledon defence. With both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson currently sidelined through injury, Osula is currently the club’s only fit striker, with Anthony Gordon being deployed as a makeshift centre forward during the draw with Manchester City at the weekend.

With a trip to Goodison Park is on the horizon on Saturday evening, Osula was asked about the possibility of forcing himself into Howe’s first-team plans amid growing injury worries in attack at the club: “It’s not me to say, that’s for the gaffer,” Osula replied. “He’s going to pick the team that will play so whatever role I have to play here I look forward to it and just take my opportunity and chance when they come.

“I’m always ready. I’m ready. I’m always ready to work hard and do my best for the team here so whenever I’m called upon I’m ready to give my all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osula continued: “Football is patient. Everything doesn’t come straight away in life so I’ll have to work hard and eventually my time will come.”

A penalty on the stroke of half time was enough for Newcastle United to register a win against AFC Wimbledon and book them a tie with Chelsea in the next round. Fabian Schar, who captained the Magpies, stepped up to take it and coolly slotted it past Owen Goodman.

Schar has taken penalties at both club and international level, including one with his final kick of a ball for Switzerland in their Euro 2024 shootout against England, but Osula revealed to the Gazette that he was keen to take the spot-kick on Tuesday night: “I asked but he’s the skipper, he’s the captain so I have to respect him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osula was serenaded by chants of his name to the tune of ‘Tequila’ during Tuesday’s game, chants that meant a lot to the Denmark Under-21 international: “It was amazing. I just want to thank all the fans for their love and support,” Osula told the Gazette. “I’m very happy for that.”