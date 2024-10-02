Newcastle United dealt further Alexander Isak ‘blow’ as major update emerges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been without Alexander Isak for their last two outings and their hopes of having him back this weekend have been dealt another blow.

Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has announced his latest squad for their upcoming Nations League games against Slovakia and Estonia, but has not named Isak among the cohort. Isak suffered a broken toe against Wolves last month and despite playing through their trip to Craven Cottage, he did not feature against either Manchester City or AFC Wimbledon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Eddie Howe confirmed ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup match that Isak wouldn’t feature and that he was a doubt for their trip to Goodison Park on Saturday. And news that Isak won’t feature for his country next week has poured further doubt on his participation against Everton this weekend.

Isak enjoyed a tremendous break with his country at the beginning of September, scoring three goals in two games as they defeated Azerbaijan and Estonia. Alongside Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, Isak was part of a formidable looking strike force for Sweden, however, Tomasson will have to plan without the 25-year-old this time around.

Isak’s injury is not expected to keep him out of action long-term at Newcastle United and there are hopes that with Isak now having over a fortnight to rest and recuperate, that he can be fit enough to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday 19 October when the Premier League returns. Anthony Gordon played upfront in Isak’s absence on Saturday and will likely take up that role again this weekend.

Emil Krafth has been called-up to the squad after missing out last time due to injury.