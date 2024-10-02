‘Very serious’ - £12.5m Newcastle United man breaks silence on major summer decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jacob Murphy has revealed his pride at being made part of Newcastle United’s ‘leadership group’.

Murphy was added to the leadership group this summer in a reshuffle following Matt Ritchie’s departure from the club. Bruno Guimaraes, who was named as team captain, was also added to the group which includes club captain Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Callum Wilson.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Murphy, who joined the club in 2017 from Norwich City in a deal worth £12.5 in total, has been a prominent member of Eddie Howe’s first-team during his time in charge of the club and has started four of their six Premier League games so far this season, registering two assists in that time. This increasing influence has seen him be given more responsibility off the pitch and it is a role that he is taking very seriously.

Writing in the club’s matchday programme ahead of their Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night, Murphy said: “It’s an amazing honour for me to be part of our leadership group this season, particularly to be voted in by my teammates. It means they see my value, and I know people think I’m a joker but I’m serious about my work - really serious about it.

“I bring an extra voice when needed; the correct balance of being tough but also showing love and nurturing when I can and collaborating with different areas of the club to make our team better and function better. To me, leading by example with discipline, motivation and commitment to the club has infectious outcomes.”

Newcastle United’s win over Wimbledon on Tuesday night, one Murphy had to watch from the bench, ensured Howe’s side would host Chelsea in Round Four of the Carabao Cup at the end of this month. The Blues defeated Newcastle at Stamford Bridge in the quarter finals last season.

However, attention now turns away from the cup and back onto the Premier League with a trip to Goodison Park to come on Saturday evening. The Magpies were soundly beaten 3-0 on their last trip to the blue half of Merseyside in December and face a Toffees outfit that will be buoyed after securing their first Premier League win of the campaign at the weekend.