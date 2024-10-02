Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pat Nevin believes Will Osula could become a fan favourite at Newcastle United following a ‘battling’ full debut.

Osula made his first competitive start for Newcastle United in their Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon at St James’ Park. The Denmark Under-21 international has had to be patient for minutes on Tyneside following his move from Sheffield United in the summer, with a brief cameo in the final minutes of their defeat at Craven Cottage his only minutes so far this season.

However, Osula was given the chance to impress against League Two opposition on Tuesday night and put in a decent showing on a night where Newcastle did just enough to secure safe passage to Round 4 of the Carabao Cup. Osula could have even opened his account, had he not seen a left-footed effort hit the side netting in the second half.

For many fans at St James’ Park, it was their first glimpse at the only player the club paid a transfer fee for during a frustrating summer transfer window. Many of those in attendance would have left content with what they saw from the £15m man, whilst former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin believes Osula has the key attributes to becoming a fan-favourite.

Nevin said: “Osula, that sort of work rate he put in, that battling, you hear the reaction around this ground, that's what they want first and foremost. The skills can come later, as long as he's got the passion for that black and white shirt they'll love him.”