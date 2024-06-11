Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser could be close to leaving St James’ Park amid links with a return to Southampton.

Ryan Fraser has reportedly agreed terms with Southampton over a proposed move to St Mary’s. Fraser spent last season on-loan at Southampton and helped guide them back to the Premier League through the play-offs.

Fraser started their win over Leeds United at Wembley last month and played a key role throughout the campaign, including scoring six goals during the regular Championship season. His form on the south coast has seen him be linked with a permanent move to Southampton throughout the campaign, however, Southampton’s ability to make his loan move into a permanent stay likely depended on their ability to secure a return to the top-flight.

That was confirmed after Adam Armstrong’s solo goal at Wembley secured promotion and, speaking after that play-off final win over Leeds United, Saints boss Russell Martin described Fraser’s impact at St Mary’s as ‘incredible’. He said: “People questioned why we signed Wee Man. I knew him so well as a teammate and he has had a really tough couple of seasons.

“He has been incredible for us. Not just with his performances but in training every day, the way he is has been amazing.”