‘Incredible’ Newcastle United ace ‘agrees’ deal with Southampton ahead of proposed transfer
Ryan Fraser has reportedly agreed terms with Southampton over a proposed move to St Mary’s. Fraser spent last season on-loan at Southampton and helped guide them back to the Premier League through the play-offs.
Fraser started their win over Leeds United at Wembley last month and played a key role throughout the campaign, including scoring six goals during the regular Championship season. His form on the south coast has seen him be linked with a permanent move to Southampton throughout the campaign, however, Southampton’s ability to make his loan move into a permanent stay likely depended on their ability to secure a return to the top-flight.
That was confirmed after Adam Armstrong’s solo goal at Wembley secured promotion and, speaking after that play-off final win over Leeds United, Saints boss Russell Martin described Fraser’s impact at St Mary’s as ‘incredible’. He said: “People questioned why we signed Wee Man. I knew him so well as a teammate and he has had a really tough couple of seasons.
“He has been incredible for us. Not just with his performances but in training every day, the way he is has been amazing.”
Fraser hasn’t featured for the Magpies since October 2022 and was frozen-out of first-team matters by Eddie Howe during the second-half of the 2022/23 season. The Athletic report that Fraser and Southampton have agreed terms over a move to the club, with the final details between Newcastle United and the Saints to be ironed out before a move can be confirmed.
