'Incredible' Newcastle United signing singled out by Eddie Howe

Nick Pope was a spectator for most of Newcastle United's win over Leicester City.

But when the club needed him at St James' Park, Pope was the line of defence

Newcastle secured a place in the Champions League next season after taking a point from a goalless draw against Dean Smith's relegation-threatened side on Monday night.

However, the club's fate would not have been decided until the final game of the season had it not been for a late save from Pope which denied Timothy Castagne.

That was Leicester's only effort all game, and Pope had had to stay focused for 90 minutes despite having very little to do as his team pushed for a goal at the other end of the pitch.

And Howe – who signed Pope from relegated Burnley last summer for £10million – paid tribute to the England international after the Leicester game.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“Nick's been an incredible signing for us, he really has," said United's head coach. "His goalkeeping has been very, very good. He’s been very consistent, and made huge saves, from day one.

"He had nothing to do until right at the end. It was always going to be possibly like that. We got a bit nervy and jittery, and ended up playing deep passes in and around our box, and sitting off them for the first time in the game.

"They’re always going to get a moment, and that’s where you need your goalkeeper to keep his concentration and deliver, and Nick did again."

Pope has kept 14 clean sheets so far this season. Only Manchester City's Ederson (17) has kept more.