Jason Tindall has hit back at Newcastle United’s “jealous” critics.

Tindall, Eddie Howe’s long-time assistant, went viral on social media earlier this month for being the "centre of attention" at the club, which this week qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe spoke about Tindall's importance at the time, and United's coach also praised his backroom team after Monday night's goalless draw against Leicester City at St James' Park.

Tindall responded to the "hate" which has come his way from non-Newcastle supporters after the third-placed club guaranteed a top-four place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The haters love to hate, but it just makes me laugh. It’s a compliment to Newcastle – it’s a rival a lot of other clubs don’t want," said Tindall. "I’m thick-skinned enough now not to take anything personally.

“A lot of people like to hate, and there’s a lot of jealousy out there. A lot of people don’t like Newcastle challenging at the top.

“Long may that continue, whether the stick does or not, who knows, but there’s been a lot of love from Newcastle fans.”

Tindall – who has been with Howe throughout his managerial career – is known as “Mag Dog” by fans on Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It did make me laugh when I found out about the nickname ‘Mad Dog’," said Tindall, who had a spell in charge of Bournemouth in the 2020/21 season following Howe's departure.

Howe brought a number of coaches, including Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone, with him who had previously served under him at Bournemouth.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe after the Leicester City game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And United's head coach paid tribute to their efforts after the Leicester game.

“I think you’re only as good as your team, whether that’s a team of players or a team of staff," Howe told NUFC TV.

“I’m very, very lucky that I’ve got very, very good people. We’ve been together for the majority of my management career.

"It’s very special to share this moment with them, as we know where we’ve come from, the struggles we’ve had. It’s not all been plain sailing. It’s been very difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad