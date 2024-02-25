Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United loan winger Yankuba Minteh scored twice for Feyenoord in a 2-0 win over Almere City in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The goals were the 19-year-old's fifth and sixth goals of the campaign, which also included one in the Champions League group stage. Minteh was praised for his incredible first goal in particular as his curling edge-of-the-box effort found the top left corner of the goal.

A first-time strike in stoppage time secured the three points for the reigning Dutch champions.

Minteh joined Newcastle from Odense in the summer for around £7million before being loaned out to Feyenoord for the 2023-24 season. There was talk of Newcastle bringing Minteh back to the club during the January transfer window amid an injury crisis. But with no recall clause in place, the club didn't push to cut his loan deal short.

Of Minteh's 25 appearances for Feyenoord, only 11 of those have been starts. Despite his eye-catching loan spell, the youngster has been subject to some criticism.

Algemeen Dagblad journalist Mikos Gouka said earlier this month: "I have seen Minteh come on, but when he is standing there, the bench has been screaming at him for thirty minutes, because Minteh walks everywhere he should not.

"During dead moments he doesn't know where to stand. He is a player who does everything on intuition. Eighteen months ago he was still an amateur. Overall, he's not handling it well enough.”