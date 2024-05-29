Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton defeated Leeds United in the Championship play-off final to secure promotion and their return to the Premier League.

Southampton boss Russell Martin has described Ryan Fraser’s contribution to his promotion winning side as ‘incredible’ after he played 70 minutes of their play-off final win over Leeds United. Fraser, who moved to St Mary’s on loan at the beginning of the season, scored six times in the Championship for the Saints as they ensured they bounced back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Their play-off final win against Leeds, one that was secured by a goal from former Magpies striker Adam Armstrong at Wembley, means Southampton will be a Premier League team again - and increases the likelihood that they will sign Fraser on a permanent deal this summer. Martin has previously expressed his desire to sign Fraser and was asked by Neil Warnock about the winger’s role during that win at Wembley - one that saw Martin shift his former international teammate into playing in a slightly unnatural wingback role.

Speaking to a jubilant Martin, Neil Warnock said: “I thought you fully justified it. I love Ryan Fraser. I don't know how you got him tackling like that.”

Martin responded: “Me, him and Matt Ritchie had many an evening in the Scotland squad where we would usually end up wrestling or fighting on some level. I know he's strong. I know he's aggressive.

“People questioned why we signed Wee Man. I knew him so well as a teammate and he has had a really tough couple of seasons.

“He has been incredible for us. Not just with his performances but in training every day, the way he is has been amazing.”

Fraser was frozen-out of first-team matters at St James’ Park during the latter stages of the 2022/23 season and has been open about his desires to join Southampton on a permanent basis: “I think my time at Newcastle is done now.” Fraser admitted in January.

Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Southampton. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“I don’t think you get put out on loan if there is a chance of you going back. The second half of last season was tough as we have all seen.