Newcastle United have confirmed a new commercial agreement.

Newcastle and LeoVegas Group have extended a ‘thriving commercial partnership’ with BetMGM. The sports betting brand was introduced as Newcastle’s official betting partner in 2023 with advertising hoardings featuring around St James’ Park on Premier League matchdays.

The announcement comes as Newcastle continues its focus on building commercial revenue having recently landed a major manufacturing deal with Adidas.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

A club statement read: “Newcastle United and LeoVegas Group have signed a new agreement that will extend the club’s thriving commercial partnership with leading sports betting brand, BetMGM.

“Strengthening an agreement formed in 2023, Newcastle United and BetMGM intend to build on the success of their initial year in partnership, with even more innovative initiatives set to be introduced for fans as part of a new Official Betting Partner deal.

“The brand, which has its UK head office in Newcastle upon Tyne, teamed up with the club last summer and has since gained visibility to hundreds of millions of football fans around the world through St. James’ Park’s LED boards, big screen and static advertising spaces.

“In addition to boosting its global reach, BetMGM has also secured access to create exclusive content and experiences with the Magpies’ first-team players, driving engagement with its worldwide customer base, as well as its employees.”

Newcastle chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone said: “Newcastle United and BetMGM have had an exceptional first year together.

“We have helped BetMGM to drive brand awareness and engagement in key markets, supporting its aim to create the world’s greatest i-gaming experience.

“This new agreement is testament to how effective the club’s profile and support have been to BetMGM, and we are delighted to enhance our support of one another on the next step of our exciting journeys.”

BetMGM UK director, Sam Behar added: “Our BetMGM partnership with Newcastle United has been a success, and we are delighted to continue building on this fruitful collaboration.