Newcastle United and Yankuba Minteh are in transfer limbo heading into the final days of the month.

Newcastle are reluctantly looking to sell the 19-year-old winger before the Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules deadline on Sunday, June 30 but have so far been unable to complete a deal.

According to The Sun, Newcastle agreed a near £40million deal with Ligue 1 side Lyon. But Minteh declined to speak to the French club as his preference is to stay in the Premier League.

Everton have been heavily linked with a move for the winger but talks stalled after Newcastle pulled out of negotiations for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Brighton & Hove Albion have also been credited with an interest, as have their former manager Roberto De Zerbi’s new club Marseille.

Despite Minteh wanting to remain in the Premier League, reports from France claim the winger would be open to joining Marseille over Lyon to work with De Zerbi and progress his career.

The Gambian youngster joined Newcastle from Odense last summer for around £7million before being loaned out to Feyenoord for the duration of the 2023-24 campaign in which he scored 14 goals for club and country.

Understandably, Minteh does not want to be used as a PSR pawn for Newcastle and will look to secure a move that is in his best interests.

Earlier this year, Minteh said: “I will hear soon what plans the club has for me. I'm still young, I have time, maybe they want to loan me out again.