Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The transfer window closed last week and Newcastle United fans may be wondering if the club needed one or two extra additions after a painful 3-1 loss against Brighton on Saturday evening.

There's still a long way to go this season but Eddie Howe must now get the best out of the players at his disposal before the market opens again in January.

Here's the latest transfer news from Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ciaran Clark on verge of new club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently released Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark may have finally found a new club in Championship side Stoke City.

The 33-year-old was let go by the Magpies this summer, deemed surplus to requirements even with Eddie Howe reportedly in the market for a centre-back. Clark spent six years on Tyneside and made 129 appearances for the club.

The player fell out of favour shortly after Howe took over the side with a red card against Burnley in December 2021 seeming to prove the last straw.

Journalist Alan Nixon reports on Patreon that Stoke City are ready to offer Clark a contract to strengthen their back line which has already lost three matches this term.

Newcastle United win race for next Jude Bellingham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United continue to invest in the future with another head-turning signing made this summer.

The Magpies have beaten a number of Premier League clubs to bring Birmingham City youngster Trevan Sanusi to the North East. The 16-year-old trained with the Blues' first-team at times last season and even made the matchday squad when visiting Blackpool - had he played he would have broken Jude Bellingham's record to become Birmingham's youngest-ever player.

Trevan Sanusi in action for England under-16 (Image: Getty Images)

NewcastleWorld reports that Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur were all looking at Sanusi but it is Newcastle United who have won that race.