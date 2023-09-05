Infamous Newcastle United red card culprit linked with Stoke City as Magpies beat Man Utd to land youngster
Former Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark was released this summer and now appears to have finally got his move.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The transfer window closed last week and Newcastle United fans may be wondering if the club needed one or two extra additions after a painful 3-1 loss against Brighton on Saturday evening.
There's still a long way to go this season but Eddie Howe must now get the best out of the players at his disposal before the market opens again in January.
Here's the latest transfer news from Newcastle United.
Ciaran Clark on verge of new club
Recently released Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark may have finally found a new club in Championship side Stoke City.
The 33-year-old was let go by the Magpies this summer, deemed surplus to requirements even with Eddie Howe reportedly in the market for a centre-back. Clark spent six years on Tyneside and made 129 appearances for the club.
The player fell out of favour shortly after Howe took over the side with a red card against Burnley in December 2021 seeming to prove the last straw.
Journalist Alan Nixon reports on Patreon that Stoke City are ready to offer Clark a contract to strengthen their back line which has already lost three matches this term.
Newcastle United win race for next Jude Bellingham
Newcastle United continue to invest in the future with another head-turning signing made this summer.
The Magpies have beaten a number of Premier League clubs to bring Birmingham City youngster Trevan Sanusi to the North East. The 16-year-old trained with the Blues' first-team at times last season and even made the matchday squad when visiting Blackpool - had he played he would have broken Jude Bellingham's record to become Birmingham's youngest-ever player.
NewcastleWorld reports that Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur were all looking at Sanusi but it is Newcastle United who have won that race.
The winger, who can play on either flank, is already part of the England youth set-up and is heralded by some as the next Jude Bellingham given his background at Birmingham City.