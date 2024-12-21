Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ipswich Town v Newcastle United team news: Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon all start at Portman Road.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has made one change from the side that beat Brentford 3-1 at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening with the suspended Joelinton dropping out in place of Joe Willock. The Magpies head into the match on the back of consecutive high-scoring home wins but have won just twice away from home in the Premier League this season.

Lewis Miley is with the squad once again but is yet to feature in the Premier League so far this season. Sean Longstaff comes back into the squad after serving a Carabao Cup suspension in midweek.

In addition to Joelinton, several Newcastle players are missing through injury. Sven Botman is back in full training but is yet to feature in a Premier League matchday squad after nine months out with an ACL injury.

Callum Wilson, Emil Krafth, Nick Pope and Jamaal Lascelles are also out injured.

Ipswich Town head into the match sitting 18th in the Premier League table and without a home win so far this campaign. Ipswich’s top scorer Liam Delap is unavailable due to suspension having scored six times since his £20million move from Manchester City in the summer.

Newcastle sit 12th in the table but could move into the top half and potentially as high as sixth with a win at Portman Road.

Newcastle United starting XI v Ipswich Town: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Vlachodimos, Trippier, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Longstaff, Miley