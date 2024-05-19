Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The final day of the Premier League season sees Newcastle United travel to face Brentford with their European future on the line.

The race for European qualification comes down to the final day of the season and Newcastle United know they need to win in order to extend their hopes of playing European football next season by at least a week. Thomas Frank’s side, meanwhile, have just pride to play for and could move up one space in the Premier League table with a win over the Magpies later today.

Eddie Howe has seen his side win on their last two visits to the Gtech Community Stadium and will be keen to see them repeat those performances this weekend and sign the season off in style. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Brentford v Newcastle United:

When is Brentford v Newcastle United?

In keeping with tradition, all ten Premier League games today will kick-off at the same time. All, including Brentford’s clash with Newcastle United, are scheduled to kick-off at 4pm.

Is Brentford v Newcastle United on TV?

No, the clash at the Gtech Community Stadium has not been selected for live TV coverage. Unsurprisingly, title chasing Manchester City and Arsenal will have their games against West Ham and Everton shown on Sky Sports Main Event and TNT Sports respectively.

Despite neither team having anything to play for, Liverpool’s game against Wolves will also be shown on Sky Sports Premier League whilst Chelsea’s clash with Bournemouth - one Newcastle United fans will be keeping an eye on - will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Arena.

How to follow Brentford v Newcastle United

With no TV coverage in the UK, supporters can listen to live radio commentary of the match through BBC Radio Newcastle. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from the game online and on our social media channels.

What do Newcastle United need to secure European football?

Quite simply, the Magpies have to win, or at least match Manchester United’s result against Brighton, in order to guarantee they have a chance of playing European football next season. Matching or beating Manchester United’s result guarantees 7th place - a spot that would see them play Conference League football next season if Manchester City win the FA Cup. A win could also push them into 6th place if Bournemouth beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

However, a draw or a defeat against the Bees would open the door for Erik ten Hag’s side to swoop. If the Red Devils better Newcastle’s result today, then they will finish 7th and the Magpies will slip to 8th and mean no European football next season for Howe’s side.

What’s the latest injury news?

Newcastle will be without Tino Livramento after it was revealed an ankle injury prematurely ended his season two games early. They will also be sweating on the fitness of Callum Wilson who has missed their last two games - although Howe was hopeful of having the striker available to call from this weekend.