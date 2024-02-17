Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United go in search of their first home win of the calendar year when they host Eddie Howe’s former side Bournemouth at St James’ Park today. The Magpies have taken seven points from their last three league games as their form begins to pick up - particularly on the road.

However, they haven’t tasted victory in front of their own fans since a win over Manchester United back in early December and were involved in a chaotic 4-4 draw against Luton Town last time out at St James’ Park. The visitors, meanwhile, won the reverse fixture in comfortable fashion at the Vitality Stadium but come to the north east without a win in the league since Boxing Day. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of Newcastle United v Bournemouth - including why the game is not on TV in the United Kingdom:

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Newcastle United v Bournemouth?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United’s clash with Bournemouth at St James’ Park kicks-off at 3pm. Michael Salisbury will be the referee with Rob Jones on VAR duty.

Is Newcastle United v Bournemouth on TV?

Newcastle United’s clash with Bournemouth was not chosen by TV broadcasters for live coverage in the United Kingdom. Any regular season game that isn’t picked for TV coverage and isn’t impacted by European fixtures, will kick-off at Saturday 3pm but won’t be shown on TV in the UK because of the ‘3pm football blackout’ rule.

What is the 3pm football blackout rule?

The 3pm football blackout rule states that no matches taking place in the UK between 2:45pm and 5:25pm can be shown live on TV. This rule was first introduced in the 1960’s with the intention of ensuring that fans still attended lower league games rather than staying at home to watch matches on TV.

The rule has come in for a fair amount of criticism in recent times with the UK being one of the only places in the world where supporters cannot watch 3pm games legally. Fans in other countries in Europe, Asia and beyond are able to legally watch Premier League matches that kick-off at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although this rule has come under fire, the Premier League will continue to adhere to it and their recently signed new broadcast deal will keep the 3pm blackout rule, meaning no change to this is likely to come into effect any time soon.

How can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have full live commentary from the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park.

How can I watch highlights of Newcastle United v Bournemouth?

Sky Sports will upload highlights of the game to YouTube after the full-time whistle. Alternatively, Newcastle United will also post brief highlights at 10pm with an extended version to follow.