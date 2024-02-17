Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andoni Iraola believes repelling Newcastle United’s threat in front of goal will be a big challenge for his side during this afternoon’s meeting between the sides. The Magpies have taken seven points from the last nine available in the league and have scored 15 goals in just five Premier League matches in 2024.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have scored just three times in their four league appearances this calendar year and are without a league win since Boxing Day. The Cherries did keep a clean sheet in the reverse fixture at the Vitality Stadium back in November when a Dominic Solanke brace helped the hosts secure a good win against an out-of-sorts Newcastle United side.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

However, Iraola believes his side will have to be on top form to get anything from this match and anticipates that his team will have to score a few goals to take all three points from Tyneside: “We will need our best finishing and also defensively as well as we face a team that are scoring a lot of goals and they have a lot of offensive talent.” Iraola said. “We will need goals because Newcastle are a really, really offensive power.

Bruno Guimaraes scored twice as Newcastle United put three past Nottingham Forest last weekend.

“You see their last games they scored three, four the game before, another three the game before that. They are scoring a lot of goals so it is not going to be easy for us not to concede.”

Iraola continued: “It’s very strange if they don’t score two or three goals in every game. It’s true that sometimes they open the game and there are chances for both teams, there will be counters and transitions, but I think they are very good up-front. Sometimes when the game is so open and there is chances for both sides, normally the team with the finishers win.”

Whilst the Magpies have been in sensational form in front of goal in recent times, they will likely have to take on the Cherries without a recognised striker in their matchday squad. Callum Wilson is likely to be sidelined for a number of weeks and whilst Alexander Isak is edging very close to a return, Eddie Howe admitted that Saturday’s game may come too early for the Swedish international.

This means that Anthony Gordon may lead the line at St James’ Park - a role he fulfilled for the club at times this season after a very successful showing for England Under-21’s during their European Championship triumph last summer. Despite not being his natural position, Gordon has been touted as a potential option up-front and Iraola believes he is well suited to the position and someone that his side will have to pay very close attention to.

Asked if the lack of striking options available to Howe benefits his team, Iraola responded: “No, they will have a top striker tomorrow, for sure. Whoever they put, they will have a top, top striker. Anthony Gordon is a top player, amazing, scores a lot of goals and is one of the fastest players in the competition.