The Premier League have announced the officials for Newcastle United’s clash with Leicester City at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United host Leicester City on Saturday afternoon without a win in their last four Premier League matches and with just two victories in their previous 11 league games. The Foxes, meanwhile, have taken four points from Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s first two matches in charge after he succeeded Steve Cooper as manager.

Saturday’s game, which is a traditional 3pm kick-off, will be refereed by Tom Bramall - his first Magpies match of the season. Bramall refereed Newcastle three times last season - a victory over Burnley at St James’ Park, their chaotic 4-4 draw with Luton Town and their 2-0 defeat at Selhurst Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bramall is a relatively new Premier League referee but was subject of Russell Martin’s ire last month when he ruled-out Southampton’s equaliser against Wolves during their relegation six-pointer. Despite initially giving a goal, Bramall was instructed to check his decision by VAR and ultimately overturned his initial call. The Saints would go on to lose that match 2-0.

Bramall will be assisted by Scott Ledger and Matt Wilkes at St James’ Park on Saturday with James Bell as fourth official. For the fifth time in Newcastle United’s last eight matches, Jarred Gillett will be on VAR duty on Saturday.

The Australian’s first match as a referee in the Premier League came during Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw with Watford in September 2021. Since then he has refereed over 50 times in England’s top-flight and most recently took charge of Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City in September.