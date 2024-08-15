Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryan Fraser’s potential move to Southampton has been thrown into doubt after Russell Martin revealed they are ‘nowhere near’ a deal for the winger.

Fraser spent the entirety of last season on-loan at St Mary’s after being frozen out of first-team matters at Newcastle United and enjoyed a decent return to the south coast, scoring eight goals in all competitions whilst helping the Saints achieve promotion back to the Premier League. A return to St Mary’s has been touted for the 30-year-old throughout the summer with both Martin and Fraser revealing their hopes of reuniting on a permanent basis.

However, recent comments from the Southampton manager have thrown a potential return for Fraser in doubt with the 38-year-old revealing the two clubs are ‘nowhere near’ an agreement over a move for Fraser. Speaking to TalkSport, Martin said: “I am not sure if that will happen. That is down to Newcastle United.

"Ryan did brilliantly for us last season and I love him as a person and a player. He was really popular with the dressing room, fans and staff.

“Ryan did brilliantly for us last season and I love him as a person and a player. He was really popular with the dressing room, fans and staff.

“But we are nowhere near a deal for Ryan. The longer it goes on, it looks increasingly unlikely.”

Martin will bring his Southampton side to St James’ Park on Saturday as a new Premier League season gets underway. Fraser, meanwhile, has not been involved in any of Newcastle United’s pre-season games and is expected to leave the club this summer, whether on loan or on a permanent basis.

Speaking about his future on Tyneside back in January, Fraser admitted that he believes his spell at the club has come to an end: “I think my time at Newcastle is done now,” he told the Southern Daily Echo.

“I don’t think you get put out on loan if there is a chance of you going back. The second half of last season was tough as we have all seen.

“Coming here was about helping the team in any way that I could. That has been coming off the bench and making an impact in games. It’s such a good feeling to help the team.”