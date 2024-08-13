Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton are Newcastle United’s first Premier League opponents of the season and Russell Martin has teased that his side could spring a surprise or two at the weekend.

Newcastle United’s Premier League season gets underway on Saturday with a clash against newly-promoted Southampton. Although the two clubs squared-off against each other four times during the 2022/23 season, with three different people in Southampton’s dugout, this will be the first time the Magpies have come up against a side managed by Russell Martin.

The former Norwich City defender joined Southampton at the beginning of last season after spells as MK Dons and Swansea City manager and, after a slow start to life on the south coast, eventually guided the Saints to promotion with a play-off final win over Leeds United. Martin’s sides traditionally play out from the back and like to retain possession - a tactic that will be greatly tested in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Eddie Howe and his coaching staff will undoubtedly do plenty of preparation on what to expect from their opponents on Saturday, however, Martin has teased that his side have been working on a few things in pre-season that they are keen to keep under wraps. Speaking to the Southern Daily Echo following their final friendly against Getafe, Martin said: "We looked a bit more of a threat. So it's about balancing that out and seeing what we want to do and what's best for Newcastle.

"We've had an idea in our mind for a while and we haven't wanted to show all our cards in pre-season. So yeah, we'll see."

Newcastle United, meanwhile, have won their previous two opening games of the season by an aggregate score of 7-1 following victories against Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa. The Magpies finished their pre-season campaign with back-to-back games at St James’ Park against Girona and Stade Brestois at the weekend.

The latter of those games saw the Magpies retain the Sela Cup and hand full St James’ Park debuts to Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula following their moves from Bournemouth and Sheffield United. Odysseas Vlachodimos also made his first Newcastle United appearance on Tyneside on Saturday as he came off the bench to replace Martin Dubravka.