Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe’s side return to Premier League action this weekend after defeating Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon with the aim of maintaining their unbeaten start to the season. The Magpies have picked up four points from their first two Premier League games and progressed in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, albeit due to a penalty shootout.

Spurs, meanwhile, have also picked up a win and a draw so far and were 4-0 victors against Everton last weekend. Ange Postecoglou’s side will be keen to avenge their 4-0 defeat on Tyneside back in April - one that all but ended their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur:

When is Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur?

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur kicks-off at 1:30pm. Robert Jones will referee the game with Stuart Attwell on VAR duty at Stockley Park.

Is Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom. Coverage of the game will begin on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event at 12:30pm.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park online and on our social media channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s the latest Newcastle United team and injury news?

Eddie Howe will again be without Fabian Schar as he serves the final game of a three-match suspension. Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Lewis Miley and Callum Wilson will certainly miss out whilst there are doubts over Joe Willock after he was substituted against Forest on Wednesday night.

Sandro Tonali is available for selection, however, after his ten-month ban from football. The Italian played just over an hour at the City Ground in midweek and could make his first Premier League appearance since October this weekend.