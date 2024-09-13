A former Newcastle United star has opened up on his attempts to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Former Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser has reflected on a ‘tough’ spell in his career as he awaited news on a potential move to Premier League newcomers Southampton.

After being frozen out of first-team affairs at St James Park ahead of last season, the former Aberdeen and Bournemouth star was a reported loan target for a number of clubs across the Championship. However, it was Southampton that won the race for his services in the final week of the summer transfer window and Fraser went on to score eight goals and provided three assists in 44 appearances in all competitions for Russell Martin’s men. The final appearance of his loan spell came in the Championship play-off final as a goal from former Magpies academy graduate Adam Armstrong helped Southampton see off Leeds United to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Martin confirmed his intention to secure Fraser’s services on a permanent basis in the weeks after their Wembley triumph - but the winger returned to Tyneside and trained with the Magpies Under-21s as he awaited news over a potential deal between the two clubs. Eventually, Fraser secured his release from Newcastle and could make his first appearances as a permanent member of Martin’s squad when they host Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime. Fraser admitted there were times when he felt the move may not come to fruition - but revealed the agreement to make him a free agent ensured his permanent switch to St Mary’s Stadium was ‘more than likely to get done’.

He told The Daily Echo: "The first day going back up there was tough. No disrespect to Newcastle but I knew that I was going to be training by myself. I've got to say, the under-21s coaches I worked with up there looked after me. We worked hard together and tried to get the best out of the situation. From speaking to Russell all the time and speaking to the club, it was always going to be a last-minute thing. It was tough but I'm glad to get it done. There are a lot of worse things in this world that people deal with. My situation is nothing compared to that. There were times when I was probably thinking too much about it. I would go back to the hotel and think 'Is this going to happen?' But to be honest with you, the club wanted me. I just knew, because it was going to be on a free as well, that it would more than likely get done at a later stage."

Newcastle will not face a reunion with Fraser until the final week of January when they travel to the south coast looking to complete a league double over the Saints.