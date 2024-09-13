Wolves handed fresh double injury blow ahead of Newcastle United clash

Gary O’Neil has revealed there are doubts over the fitness of two of his key players ahead of their meeting with Newcastle United.

Wolves are yet to win a Premier League game this season and currently sit in the relegation zone having taken just one point from their three games so far. That point did come in their last match as they picked up a draw at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest.

Following that game, however, Wolves were then handed a double blow just days into the international break following news that both Mario Lemina and Rayan Ait-Nouri were forced to withdraw from international duty due to injury. Lemina was named as Wolves captain following the departure of Maximilian Kilman to West Ham this summer and did not feature for Gabon during the break.

Ait-Nouri, meanwhile, withdrew from the Algeria squad and has not trained fully with his club ahead of their meeting with Eddie Howe’s side. Speaking about the pair ahead of Sunday’s game, O’Neil said: “We have a couple that haven't trained much.

“Mario and Rayan picked up slight knocks. Everyone is in a decent spot, apart from those two and there will be a couple late checks from me to make sure they're OK for the weekend.”

Whilst Lemina and Ait-Nouri will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s game and are regarded as a doubt at this stage, O’Neil did reveal that he expects Yerson Mosquera to be available following his international excursions with Colombia: “He had some cramp in both calves and a bit of fatigue,” the Wolves boss said.

“He didn't train fully with us today, we gave him an extra day to recover, but there's no injury and we're hopeful the next couple days will help him feel better and he should be good to go by the weekend.”

Wolves have not been beaten by Newcastle United at Molineux since 2017 where a sole Aleksandar Mitrovic goal gave Rafa Benitez’s side a precious three points en route to winning the Championship title. The Magpies’ last Premier League win at Molineux came back in 2011 where goals from Jonas Gutierrez and Demba Ba secured a 2-1 win.