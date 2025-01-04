Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United face a trip to north London this afternoon to face Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Eddie Howe’s side come into the game in great form having won five in a row in all competitions and ended a decade-long wait for a Premier League win at Old Trafford on Monday night. Spurs, meanwhile, have not been in good form of late, have won just one of their last seven league matches and were held 2-2 by Wolves on their last outing.

A win for Newcastle would temporarily move them level on points with Chelsea ahead of the other nine league games to be played this weekend, however, a defeat would see Spurs, currently sat in 11th, close the gap on them to five points. Here, we take a look at what supporters need to know ahead of today's match.

When is Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United kicks-off at 12:30pm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Andy Madley will referee the match with Chris Kavanagh on VAR duty.

Is Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom. Coverage on TNT Sports 1 will begin at 11am.

Can Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United be streamed online?

Newcastle United’s trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium can also be streamed on Discovery+.

How else can the game be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and TalkSport will have full radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will also bring you updates, news and reaction from events that unfold in the capital online and on our social media channels.

What is the latest injury news?

Newcastle United could welcome back Sven Botman to a matchday squad for the first time since March. The Dutchman has been out with an ACL injury but may be named by Howe this afternoon.

Fabian Schar will miss the match through suspension, however, with Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles all missing through injury. Spurs, meanwhile, have an injury crisis to deal with as well as a sickness bug that has infected their squad.

Rodrigo Bentancur will miss out through suspension whilst there are major doubts over a number of other players, including stand-in keeper Fraser Forster.