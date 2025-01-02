Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have another chance to strengthen their squad and push for European qualification.

Eddie Howe’s side ended 2024 in fantastic form having won five consecutive matches to put them firmly in the race for European qualification. Having missed out last season because of a 7th place finish and Manchester United’s eventual triumph in the FA Cup, the club will be keener than ever on sealing a return to Europe.

In an ideal world, they would look to use this window to add one or two finishing touches to Howe’s squad to ensure they are capable of going deep in both cup competitions as well as finishing their league campaign strongly. However, the Premier League’s current financial rules mean that is not a straightforward task and whilst they will be looking forward to what the season could bring them, the club may need to make some tough decisions along the way.

The best way for Newcastle to raise funds to buy players and stay within the rules set out by PSR is to sell players. Of course, that will, at least in the short-term, make Howe’s squad weaker as a result, but it is a necessary step they will have to take in order to strengthen for the long-term.

Their star men, namely Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon, will be kept at all costs, but there could be sales elsewhere in the squad that allow them to then go on and spend this window. Miguel Almiron, whose gametime has diminished significantly this season, is someone they could look to move on.

Almiron had interest from the Saudi Pro League this time last year, whilst Charlotte FC in the MLS were heavily-linked with him during summer. A move to the former seems off the cards, however, the latter could still be interested and may make their move.

Newcastle will look to maximise the money they can get for the Paraguayan, but Almiron’s position in the squad seems to make him the most vulnerable to a sale. Sean Longstaff, meanwhile, has also been linked with a move away from Newcastle United in recent times.

Like Elliot Anderson in summer, selling Longstaff will not be a decision the club take lightly, but a quirk of PSR means that his sale could unlock money to spend on incoming transfers like few others in the squad. Longstaff has started all of Newcastle’s last four Premier League matches on the bench and is competing with five other players for just three spots in Howe’s starting XI.

Seeing yet another homegrown player sold just to satisfy PSR would be a kick in the teeth for Newcastle United but those are the rules they currently have to abide by and if they really want to strengthen either now or in summer, these are the tough decisions they have to take. Similarly, the club would be loathed to lose someone of Kieran Trippier’s experience, leadership and ability, however, the former Spurs man may also be someone they look to move on in order to raise funds.

January could be a transformational window on Tyneside, but that will only come if the club make some very tough decisions.