Newcastle United are one of a handful of Premier League clubs that will have PSR at the forefront of their minds during the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) have made headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent times with clubs being handed points deductions for breaching them and others severely limiting their spending in order to avoid meeting the same fate. Newcastle United, who qualified for the Champions League just two seasons ago, spent very little throughout 2024 and were forced to sell both Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson in June in order to avoid a PSR-related penalty.

Aston Villa, who like Newcastle have managed to break into the division’s elite and qualify for the Champions League in recent times, were also forced to sell last summer to comply with rules. These PSR rules, however, have seemingly not deterred the traditional ‘top six’ from spending lavishly, despite some of their on-field performances slipping.

Amid the threat of a Football Regulator being implemented, Richard Masters, CEO of the Premier League, recently spoke to Sky Sports about PSR and the Premier League’s general spending rules, claiming that they ‘preserve aspiration’ and that sides can be promoted, challenge for European football and even win the league within the current model, despite the obvious drawbacks that clubs such as Aston Villa and Newcastle United are currently being subject to.

“In the Premier League, we have a financial system that has been built up over time with some very clear objectives,” he told Sky Sports. “Not just the PSR system, but the way revenue and costs are distributed and the parachute system. They’re all designed to create a fantastic football competition that preserves aspiration.

“If you’re a fan of a newly promoted club, you know the parachute system will protect investment going forward. You have the ability to rise up and challenge for European competition and maybe, if you stay there, one day challenge for the league.

“If you have a third party coming in and regulating from the side, looking at clubs’ business plans and constraining their ability to invest, that worries us. We’ve always been pro-investment within measured risk.

“The Premier League is not a pension fund. It’s a place where capital is at risk. There is no certainty of outcome. We worry that a new regulatory function might be risk-averse and inhibit clubs’ ability to invest.”

Newcastle United now have another transfer window to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad, but will again be bound by PSR and have to be careful where they spend their money to ensure they do not fall foul of those rules. Furthermore, a recent vote by Premier League clubs passed changes to the league’s rules surrounding Associated Party Transactions (APT) which will hamper their ability to negotiate commercial deals that could unlock the finances that would help take them to the next level.

For the short-term, player sales seem to be the club’s main way of raising cash and wiggle room in a PSR world in order to strengthen the first-team.