Newcastle United remain in the hunt for success on three separate fronts this season.

Despite falling to a deeply disappointing defeat at reigning champions Manchester City on Saturday, Eddie Howe’s side still have a strong chance of securing one of the several European places that are likely to be on offer in this season’s Premier League. The Magpies attempts to end their long wait to claim domestic silverware also remains alive after Howe’s men progressed into the fifth round of the FA Cup after wins against Crawley and Birmingham City set up a last-16 home tie against league rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

Their best opportunity to bring silverware back to Tyneside will come next month when Newcastle face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup Final after reaching Wembley for the second time in three seasons. The Reds will head into the game as strong favourites as they continue to enjoy a fine first season under head coach Arne Slot after the former Feyenoord boss was named as successor to Jurgen Klopp last summer.

However, Newcastle will be confident they can experience glory under the famous Wembley arch after the likes of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon have hit form during the second half of the season. There would be no surprise to discover the quartet are amongst the highest-valued players within Howe’s current squad and there could be further high calibre additions to the United ranks over the summer transfer window.

But who are the most valuable players within the current Magpies squad? We take a look with the help of the transfer experts at TransferMarkt.

Who is the highest value player in the Newcastle United squad?

€0.2m - John Ruddy €0.25m - Alex Murphy €0.3m - Mark Gillespie €1m - Martin Dubravka €1.2m - Harrison Ashby €1.5m - Isaac Hayden €2.5m - Emil Krafth €3.0m - Jamal Lewis €6.0m - Jamaal Lascelles €7.0m - Odysseas Vlachodimos, Dan Burn, Will Osula €8.0m - Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett €9.0m - Fabian Schar €11.0m - Callum Wilson €14.0m - Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy €22.0m - Lewis Miley €25.0m - Sean Longstaff, Lewis Hall €28.0m - Joe Willock €35.0m - Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento €38.0m - Sandro Tonali €40.0m - Joelinton €45.0m - Sven Botman €60.0m - Anthony Gordon €75.0m - Alexander Isak €80.0m - Bruno Guimaraes

