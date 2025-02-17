Newcastle United urged to follow Liverpool ticket decision after official statement

Newcastle United season tickets are up for renewal very soon, with thousands of supporters set to see a major hike in prices.

Thousands of Newcastle United fans on long-term price deals are facing a major hike in their season ticket price ahead of the 2025/26 season. Whilst the club haven’t revealed exact costs of these new prices, many will pay hundreds of pounds more for the same seat due to long-term deals offered during Mike Ashley’s tenure as owner coming to an end.

It’s believed that up to 10,000 fans could be affected as the price of watching modern football continues to increase season after season. The Magpies, therefore, have been urged to follow in Liverpool’s footsteps to freeze season ticket and general admission prices ahead of the new campaign.

The Reds, who will face Newcastle in next month’s Carabao Cup final, revealed on Monday morning that they will not increase ticket prices next season. Wor Flags, who help cultivate a brilliant matchday atmosphere at St James’ Park, are among the groups calling on Newcastle United to consider the move.

Liverpool statement on ticket announcement

A statement released by Liverpool on the decision to freeze season ticket and general admission prices read: ‘Liverpool FC will freeze general admission and season ticket prices for the 2025-26 season.

‘The club held meaningful engagement discussions with its official Supporters Board on ticket prices and is grateful for its important and significant contribution to those discussions.

‘As well as adult prices remaining the same, junior tickets will also continue to be frozen at £9 for the 10th season in a row, and are the same price as local tickets, which have been available to those with a Liverpool postcode since the 2016-17 season.

‘The latest price freeze comes despite significant increases in Anfield matchday operating costs and continued rises in the cost of football operations in general.’

Darren Eales’ response to NUST letter

In January, Newcastle United Supporters Trust sent an open letter to Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales calling on the club to consider freezing ticket prices for the start of the 2025/26 season. Days later, Eales responded to that letter with an excerpt of Eales’ response reading: ‘We want as many people as possible to feel a deep connection with Newcastle United, wherever they are, and to experience the magic of match day, while also recognising and rewarding the steadfast loyalty of those who follow the team week in, week out.

‘In parallel to that, we are committed to developing teams that everyone connected with the club can be proud of - by investing in our talent pathway and by going up against fierce global competition to find, attract and retain top talent who will drive us forward. That is especially challenging within the parameters of profit and sustainability rules, and we have continued to grow and optimise our commercial incomes to fuel our progress. That has also supported our investment in fans’ matchday experience and alleviated some of our sharply rising operational costs.

‘It is incumbent on the club to strike the right balance that keeps Newcastle United growing and competing on and off the pitch while ensuring tickets are as affordable and accessible as possible, and that is a challenge we will always approach with great care and consideration.’

