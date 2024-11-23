Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bruno Guimaraes has revealed he has spoken to Pep Guardiola but has played down talk of a potential move to the Etihad Stadium.

Guimaraes was made Newcastle United team captain ahead of the season, such has been his rising influence in the squad following his move from Lyon in 2022. However, just weeks before that decision was made, he was being heavily-linked with a move away from Tyneside.

A release clause in his contract, one that expired at the end of June, could have been triggered, leaving the Magpies powerless to resist bids for him. Despite reported interest from Manchester City, however, Guimaraes remained at St James’ Park through the summer and as the window closed at the end of August.

Interest from Manchester City is unsurprising considering the praise heaped onto Pep Guardiola following his side’s win over the Magpies back in March. Speaking after their triumph in the FA Cup quarter-finals, Guardiola said: “He is an exceptional holding midfielder. He is aggressive, with the ball or without the ball.

“At set pieces, he’s aggressive and is a real, complete holding midfielder since being at Lyon and now at a club who want to grow up and up. I’m sure he’s part of the project for the next years. Definitely.”

Guardiola’s praise for Guimaraes - and City’s need for midfield options following Rodri’s ACL injury - means the Brazilian could again be linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium in coming transfer windows. However, Guimaraes has recently played down talk of a move away from Newcastle United where he is an ‘idol’, despite admitting to having spoken with Guardiola.

“I believe that at my club I am an idol and I have a lot of respect,” Guimaraes told Brazilian outlet Globo. “I am the captain of Newcastle and it is something that if you had asked me three years ago, my biggest dream would have been to play in the Premier League. Playing, being an idol, being captain is something wonderful. I really like Newcastle.

“Of course, having Manchester City's suggestions shows that I am at a high level, but it was nothing more than suggestions. I know that [Pep] Guardiola likes my football, it is normal to have great coaches who admire your football.

“We have spoken once after the interview, I praised his work, he praised my work, but it was nothing more than that.”