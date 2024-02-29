Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin Dubravka has hailed the ‘incredible’ support of the 7,432 Newcastle United supporters in attendance at Ewood Park on Tuesday night as the Magpies secured a penalty shootout victory over Championship opposition. Having been held by Rovers throughout the 120 minutes, the Magpies had to do it the hard way but eventually ran out winners in front of an ecstatic Darwen End.

Newcastle United’s first ever FA Cup penalty shootout victory was played out right in front of the travelling fans and Dubravka, who was their hero on the night, admitted it was the support of those fans behind him that tipped the balance of proceedings in their favour: “I'm grateful we could do the penalty shoot out there.” Dubravka said.

“You can imagine at the other end I heard everything during the game. They are incredible: 7,000 travelling on a Tuesday night. It's amazing to have the connection between the players and the club and then the fans, it's incredible.”

Dubravka saved from both Sammie Szmodics and Dom Hyam to earn his side a 4-3 win after Fabian Schar, Bruno Guimaraes, Elliot Anderson and Anthony Gordon converted their efforts. Asked about how he had prepared for the shootout and whether he had prior knowledge of where the Blackburn players were likely to put their penalties, Dubravka told the Gazette that it was the coaches and analysts at the club that deserved the credit.

Dubravka said: “I have to give credit to the goalie coaches and analysts, they were well prepared. They did everything, they showed me what I should do, what I should try to do. It's a penalty shoot out, it's a lottery, players can change their mind at the last minute which I think one of them did.

“I'm happy that I could help today. I just try to stay calm. There's all these rules now, you have to have one leg on the line. The goal is so big, it's not easy to save it.”