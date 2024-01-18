‘It will be’ - Newcastle United and Man Utd tipped to miss out on wonderkid signing

Premier League transfer news: Manchester United and Newcastle United have been linked with signing one of Sweden’s top prospects.

Djurgarden IF midfielder Lucas Bergvall has been linked with a move to the Premier League this month with both Newcastle United and Manchester United credited with an interest in the teenager. The Magpies and Red Devils are far from Bergvall’s only suitors, however, with Eintracht Frankfurt, Barcelona and Inter Milan all also reportedly interested in the midfielder.

Whilst a move from Sweden straight to the Premier League could be on the cards for Bergvall, transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio has explained why he doesn’t believe Bergvall will move to Italy and instead revealed that two clubs outside of England currently lead the race for Bergvall’s signature.

Speaking to Fotboll Direkt, Di Marzio said: “Udinese were in Sweden to talk to Lucas Bergvall and to his agent and family. At that moment they wanted €5-6m but Udinese couldn’t afford that kind of investment.

“The Sporting Director of Udinese knows that now the request is €10-11m and Barcelona wants the player and I think he is the most talented Swedish player at the moment. Every club is talking about the player and the time to get him to Serie A was last summer because the price has become so high for Serie A clubs.

“If it’s not Barcelona it will be Borussia Dortmund. He is the player. The real talent in Sweden now. The more time that passes the higher his value will be.”