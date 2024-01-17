Newcastle United transfers: One expert has revealed what the Magpies would get if they sign Ederson from Atalanta.

South American football expert Tim Vickery has revealed what Newcastle United could expect from Atalanta midfielder Ederson amid speculation linking him with a move to St James’ Park. Newcastle’s search for a midfielder has reportedly landed them at the door of the Brazilian, with reports that £35m may be enough to tempt the Serie A side into selling the 24-year-old.

Their efforts to sign Kalvin Phillips have been frustrated by City’s demands and whilst money may be tight this window, Ederson could be a player they revisit when the summer transfer window opens. Vickery, meanwhile, believes that Newcastle would be getting a player that has the qualities to impress in England and has compared his skillset to current Magpies star Bruno Guimaraes, but hinted that Ederson and Guimaraes may not get to play together on Tyneside.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Vickery said: “[Ederson} 24 years old, a strong, well-built central midfielder. Strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box and a strong personality as well. The first time I remember seeing him was his professional debut when he was thrown into the deep end with a big team called Cruzeiro who were really on the slide and relegated in dreadful form. Even in this bad context, he stood out so he has a lot of virtues.

“I’m wondering whether all these virtues I am talking about remind you of someone already wearing the shirt of Newcastle United [Bruno Guimaraes]? You can see this either as backup in the squad which we have seen this season in the Champions League in a squad that lacks depth. Or you could interpret it as Newcastle are under pressure with Financial Fair Play and big offers coming in for Bruno Guimaraes as a replacement. So backup or replacement? You’ll find people that are a lot closer to the action than I am so I’ll leave that one in the cauldron of speculation.”