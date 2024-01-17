Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have once again been linked with a move for one of Serie A’s top performers.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson, according to reports. The Magpies are in the market for a defensive midfielder, but have been frustrated in their attempts to lure Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.

The Citizens will allow Phillips to leave the club this month, but their demands over a loan fee have reportedly put off any bids for the former Leeds United man. If Phillips does not move to St James’ Park, then the Magpies have been tipped to turn their attention to Italy for their next midfield recruitment.

According to reports, Newcastle have been scouting Atalanta midfielder Ederson with a view to signing him either this month, or more likely, in the summer. Ederson, who has played 27 times in all competitions for the Italian side, would cost around £35m - a fee that would rule-out a move to St James’ Park this month.

However, the Brazilian would become a priority for Newcastle should they lose Bruno Guimaraes this month. Guimaraes is expected to stay at Newcastle United, however, the lingering threat of a club triggering his release clause means that the Magpies will always feel they have to prepare for his departure.