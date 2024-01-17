‘Back’ - Newcastle United star teases injury return following 13-game absence
Joe Willock has teased his return from injury after a 13-game absence. Willock, who started the season on the treatment table having suffered a hamstring injury at the end of last season, made just six appearances upon his return to the first-team before suffering a recurrence of an achilles injury that has seen him sidelined since before the November international break.
Taking to Instagram, Willock posted a video of him and Matt Targett on exercise bikes with the caption ‘On the way back’. Willock’s return to fitness will be a major boost for Newcastle following reports that Joelinton could miss the rest of the season if the injury he picked up during the win over Sunderland requires surgery.
Targett, meanwhile, hasn’t featured since the beginning of November after picking up a hamstring injury just minutes into their Carabao Cup win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. The former Aston Villa man has not been a regular starter at St James’ Park since his loan move from Villa Park was turned into a permanent one, however.
Whilst a timeframe on their return to first-team action has yet to be confirmed, both Targett and Willock will likely be eyeing a return to action before the end of the month, if not then shortly thereafter. Newcastle’s next match is an FA Cup clash against Fulham on Saturday, January 27 (7pm kick-off) before they travel to Villa Park just three days later, on Tuesday, January 30, to face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in the Premier League.