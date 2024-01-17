‘Back’ - Newcastle United star teases injury return following 13-game absence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Willock has teased his return from injury after a 13-game absence. Willock, who started the season on the treatment table having suffered a hamstring injury at the end of last season, made just six appearances upon his return to the first-team before suffering a recurrence of an achilles injury that has seen him sidelined since before the November international break.

Taking to Instagram, Willock posted a video of him and Matt Targett on exercise bikes with the caption ‘On the way back’. Willock’s return to fitness will be a major boost for Newcastle following reports that Joelinton could miss the rest of the season if the injury he picked up during the win over Sunderland requires surgery.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Targett, meanwhile, hasn’t featured since the beginning of November after picking up a hamstring injury just minutes into their Carabao Cup win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. The former Aston Villa man has not been a regular starter at St James’ Park since his loan move from Villa Park was turned into a permanent one, however.