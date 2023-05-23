Jacob Murphy gives Newcastle United team-mate cute nickname after Leicester City draw
Jacob Murphy is at it again with the Newcastle United nicknames following Monday’s 0-0 draw with Leicester City to secure Champions League qualification.
Newcastle secured a Champions League return for the first time in over 20 years with a draw with Leicester taking them to 70 points and confirming a top four finish with a game to spare. While The Magpies dominated the match in terms of chances and possession, they still had Nick Pope to thank at full-time following a fine stoppage time save to deny Timothy Castagne.
After the match, Pope described the match via an Instagram post as: “The best 0-0 ever.”
In response to Pope’s post, Murphy commented: “Some kitten!”
Those familiar with football slang will be aware of goalkeepers sometimes being referred to as ‘cats’, hence Murphy’s latest nickname for the England international. Fellow Newcastle star Matt Targett also commented on the post using only cat emojis.
Murphy is no stranger to giving his team-mates interesting nicknames this season though Pope’s is arguably one of the more complimentary.
The winger previously referred to Anthony Gordon as ‘Starboy Malfoy’ and called Alexander Isak ‘Spaghetti Boy’ following last week’s 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.
Light-hearted nicknames have been common in the Newcastle squad this season with Joe Willock fondly referred to as Willockinho following a comment from Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes.
The bond between the players at Newcastle this season has been crucial in helping the club reach a first major final since 1999 and secure a top four finish and Champions League football for the first time in over 20 years.