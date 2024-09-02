Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jamal Lewis has already spoken to the media ahead of his move from Newcastle United to Sao Paulo.

The 26-year-old left-back was unable to secure an exit from Newcastle during the summer transfer window in England, meaning he had to explore his options abroad in order to give himself a chance of first-team football this season. Magpies head coach Eddie Howe confirmed that Lewis was likely to leave following his side’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

And Brazilian giants Sao Paulo will be the Northern Ireland defender’s new club for the 2024-25 campaign. Lewis spent last season on loan at Watford, who had an option to sign the left-back but opted against exercising the clause this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Lewis featured for Newcastle in pre-season though Howe was open about the player being likely to leave throughout. As Newcastle beat Spurs at St James’ Park, Lewis was in Brazil finalising a loan move to Sao Paulo.

Upon his arrival in Brazil, Lewis told local reporters: “I want to try and win Cups and push up the League. I’m super excited to meet all the São Paulo fans. I’ve seen some games and I can’t wait to step out on that pitch.

"The Premier League is intense, it’s tough, it has a lot of quality, so hopefully I can bring a lot of that and contribute to São Paulo.”

Lewis is out of contract at Newcastle next summer and may have played his final game for the club. He arrived at St James’ Park from Norwich City in 2020 for £15million and went on to make 36 appearances.

Lewis has also been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the Nations League matches against Luxembourg and Bulgaria. But Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has allowed Lewis to be given extra time to join up with the national squad.

“Jamal is planning to join us later in the week after he completes his Visa requirements and medical checks in Brazil,” No’Neill confirmed. “We wish him the best of luck in his new move to São Paulo.”