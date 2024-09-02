Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Fraser has taken to social media after completing a transfer switch from Newcastle United to Southampton

The 30-year-old winger spent last season on loan at Southampton, who were keen to make the move permanent after he helped the club earn promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs. But with Fraser still having one year left on a lucrative contract at St James’ Park, The Saints were unable to quickly agree a deal due to the finances involved.

But on deadline day, Newcastle agreed an early release for Fraser, allowing him to join Southampton on a free transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After signing a two-year deal at St Mary’s, Fraser took to social media to post pictures of himself re-signing for Southampton along with the caption: “What a feeling to be back home with all of you! Can’t wait to be back in the shirt, see you all at St Mary’s in a couple weeks time.”

The move officially brings Fraser’s tumultuous four year spell at Newcastle to an end. After an initially difficult start under Steve Bruce, Fraser was given a new lease of life at Newcastle under his former AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

The winger played an important role in helping Newcastle stay in the Premier League during the 2021-22 season with crucial contributions in the wins over Everton, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion before a hamstring injury effectively cut his season short.

Fraser’s game time was limited the following campaign and he was eventually made to train with Newcastle’s Under-21s side after growing frustrated with his lack of first-team opportunities. His final appearance for the club came off the bench in a 1-0 win over Everton at St James’ Park in October 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now he joins a Southampton side who have endured a difficult start to life back in the Premier League, losing each of their opening three matches including against Newcastle at the start of the season. Fraser will have the opportunity to make his second Southampton debut at home to Manchester United following the September international break.