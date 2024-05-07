After seeing a move to Standard Liege in Belgium cut-short, Isaac Hayden joined QPR in January with the intention of helping to keep a relegation-threatened R’s side in the Championship. QPR, under the guidance of Marti Cifuentes who replaced Gareth AInsworth in the dugout at Loftus Road, QPR were able to drag themselves away from relegation danger with a stunning 4-0 win over play-off chasing Leeds United enough to ensure they headed into the final day already safe from the drop.

Hayden played 17 times for QPR during his spell at the club and featured in every game following his debut back in February. Upon leaving Loftus Road, the 29-year-old penned an emotional farewell post on Instagram, writing: ‘Where to start, from joining on Feb 1st in the relegation zone, to ending the season today with a 3rd victory in a row and securing safety last weekend officially with a game to spare. It has been a pleasure to play for this club. I want to firstly thank the owners, Christian and the manager for giving me the opportunity, the set of lads I have shared a dressing room with have been amazing and top class, the back room staff who have sacrificed a lot and given so much to help us and the fans for their unwavering support of the team and myself personally since I’ve joined. It is a time I will always remember and hold onto very fondly. Who knows what the future may bring but it’s been an honour and I’m sure this club is going one way and that’s up. Forever a ranger u rrrsssss’.