Jamie Reuben issues 71-word Newcastle United message after major exit confirmed
Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners’ 5.7% stake in Newcastle will be absorbed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and Reuben’s RB Sports & Media, whose stakes will increase to 85% and 15% respectively.
Staveley was instrumental in the takeover of the club from Mike Ashley in October 2021. Since then, Newcastle has gone from relegation favourites to the Champions League and European contention.
Reuben often attended Newcastle matches with Staveley and Ghodoussi and had developed his strong relationship with the pair during their tenure as co-owners.
After the confirmation of their departure, Reuben took to social media to pay tribute to Staveley and Ghodoussi.
He tweeted: “Long before we were business partners Amanda and @ghodoussi were friends, our success today is a testament to their tenacity, perseverance and unwavering dedication.
“They will undoubtedly be remembered as legends of this club and I wish them both well.”
Reuben continued: “The journey to transform @NUFC into a major force that competes at the highest levels continues and I Look forward to continuing this work with @PIF_en in the years to come.”
Newcastle chairman and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan has vowed to ‘continue to build’ the club following the ownership restructure.
“Amanda and Mehrdad will forever have our tremendous thanks and well-wishes as they move on to focus on their other business interests,” he said.
“We have achieved so much together since 2021, including achieving Champions League football in our first full season as stewards of this incredible club.
“The ownership group, together with CEO Darren Eales and the club’s executive team, will continue to build on these foundations for long-term, sustainable success for the team and our amazing fans, and we are excited about the future prospects for Newcastle United.”
