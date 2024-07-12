Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nico Williams has been one of the breakout stars for Spain at Euro 2024 amid Premier League and La Liga transfer interest

The 22-year-old Athletic Bilbao winger has helped Spain reach the Euro 2024 final against England on Sunday. Williams has a £49million release clause in his contract at Bilbao with Barcelona the front-runners for his signature.

But Premier League clubs Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United have also registered an interest in the winger and have greater spending power compared to the Catalan club.

But reports from SPORT have claimed Barcelona are looking to complete a deal shortly after the conclusion of Euro 2024. The Spanish outlet has also reported that Williams had made Barcelona his priority destination this summer and will not initially consider offers from any other club.

While this doesn’t completely rule out a move to the Premier League, it will only be possible if Barcelona are unable to strike a deal with Bilbao or the player.

Despite financial troubles, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that the club will look to strike a deal to sign Williams and have the money available to do so.

Laporta told Catalunya Radio: “I like Nico, a lot. I can say that financially we can make it happen. It’s the result of work that has been done over all these years to reach this point. We could, of course, face a signing of this level.”

Newcastle are looking to strengthen their options out on the wing this summer with Williams an ideal albeit ambitious target that the club are likely to miss out on.

Former Newcastle striker and Williams’ Spain teammate Joselu has spoken very highly of the young winger.

“When we met him in La Liga last season we already realised he is an absolute rocket of a player," Joselu told the Athletic.

“In every game against Athletic Bilbao, we analysed him individually. He is so dangerous with the one-on-ones and has now added goalscoring and chance-creating to his game. Nico can leave any full-back in the world with nightmares."

Williams could come up against Newcastle duo Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon when he faces England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday (8pm kick-off).