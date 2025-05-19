Jamie Reuben 52-word Newcastle United message to supporters after Arsenal defeat

Newcastle United missed the opportunity to secure Champions League qualification with a game to spare following a 1-0 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

Declan Rice scored the only goal of the game to secure a second-place finish and Champions League football for Arsenal, while Newcastle’s fate goes to the final day against Everton.

The Magpies sit third in the table, knowing a win against The Toffees at St James’ Park would confirm a top five finish and Champions League qualification for next season. Newcastle are already guaranteed Europe, having won the Carabao Cup in March.

Just one point separates Newcastle in third and Nottingham Forest in seventh. Sixth-placed Manchester City could also go third with a result against AFC Bournemouth in their game in hand in midweek.

Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben reacts to defeat at Arsenal

Newcastle co-owner Jamie Rebuen was at the Emirates Stadium for the narrow defeat. The Magpies registered five shots on target inside the opening 20 minutes with Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya keeping the hosts level before Rice’s stunning match-winner.

Following the match, Reuben tweeted: “Wasn’t the result we wanted- we deserved more from that game but I want to personally thank all the @NUFC fans who travelled today and those who have attended our away fixtures this season, often travelling very long and difficult (today) journeys to support our team.

“Thank you for your support. Jamie.”

The match marks the end of Newcastle’s away matches this season as they prepare to end the season on a high against Everton at St James’ Park on Sunday (4pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe reflects on NUFC’s defeat

Howe’s message after the game was similar to Reuben's in that he felt Newcastle were unfortunate to finish on the losing side on Sunday.

“I thought we were really good in the first half, really strong attitude to the game, really imposed ourselves on the match, created a number of chances,” said the Newcastle boss.

“Their goalkeeper makes some great saves. We're frustrated we probably didn't take one or two of those big moments.

“The second half was slightly different. I thought we defended pretty well, though, and kept their chances to a minimum. Nick [Pope] made a couple of saves, but the goal that won the game, I thought, was an unbelievable strike from that distance.”