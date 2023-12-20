Newcastle United were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Chelsea on penalties following some late drama at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben has delivered a message of support to Kieran Trippier following the Carabao Cup exit at Chelsea.

The Magpies were leading 1-0 through a Callum Wilson goal when substitute Trippier headed the ball into the path of Mykhailo Mudryk who equalised in the 92nd minute of the match to force penalties. Trippier then missed his penalty as United lost 4-2 in the shootout.

It marks the club's second cup exit in less than a week following the 2-1 Champions League group stage defeat against AC Milan last Wednesday.

Following the match at Stamford Bridge, Reuben took to social media to show his support for Trippier and the Newcastle team.

"It’s always disappointing when you come this close but we will regroup and go again," Reuben tweeted. "Thank you for your support for @nufc tonight and for our main man Trippier."

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier, (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Trippier returned from suspension to be named on the bench for Newcastle at Stamford Bridge. But the 33-year-old has made costly errors in each of the last three matches he has played for The Magpies.

But Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was quick to focus on the positivity Trippier has brought to the club on and off the field since his arrival rather than dwell on the recent frustrations.

"I'm sure [Trippier] doesn't feel fantastic because he prides himself on his technical excellence & the quality of his defensive work," Howe said.