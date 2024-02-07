Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jason Tindall admitted he wanted to give something back to the Newcastle United supporters following last months 3-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Following The Magpies' FA Cup third round win over their fierce rivals, assistant manager Tindall orchestrated a post-match team photo in front of the 6,000 travelling supporters.

It wasn't a pre-planned decision with head coach Eddie Howe even admitting afterwards that he had 'no idea' what was happening before happily joining in. Every Newcastle win since Howe and Tindall were appointed has been followed by a celebratory team-photo.

Usually the photos take place in the dressing room after the match but the photo at the Stadium of Light took place on the pitch instead. While it went down well with Newcastle fans, the photo has been criticised as being disrespectful towards Sunderland.

But Tindall didn't see things that way, insisting the focus was on celebrating the win with the travelling supporters.

"It's clear that we've always had a team photo whenever we win because it's incredibly difficult to win football matches," he told reporters. "When you look back on your career, you want something to look back on and to remind you of good moments and that's the reason we do it.

"You've got to enjoy the moment of winning because that's what we all want to do. We had so many Newcastle fans behind the goal for the Sunderland one and the support the fans have given us since we have been here has been incredible.

"Sometimes, it's nice to share nice moments with the fans. We did it a couple of times at the end of season, games where we have had photos on the pitch in front of the fans [at St James' Park after Arsenal in 2022 and Leicester City in 2023], and it's nice when you share that moment with them because they give so much to the team.